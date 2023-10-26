Early morning noise fears over Morecambe discount store’s plan for extended delivery times

Plans to extend delivery hours at a Morecambe budget store have raised concerns about potential early morning disturbance.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Home Bargains opened in Westgate in 2017 after being granted permission two years earlier.

It replaced the former Focus Do It All shop.

But now, the firm wants permission to change the shop’s delivery hours to include earlier 6am starts seven days a week, as well as later evening deliveries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Home Bargains superstore in Westgate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application, by Liverpool-based TJ Morris Ltd, which trades as Home Bargains, says the Morecambe store is facing operational issues in complying with the current permitted delivery hours but extended delivery hours would address the problem.

The building is set back from the main road with a customer car park at the front. The site is part of White Lund Industrial Estate and is surrounded by industrial, commercial and depot sites, with houses in Glentworth Road East opposite.

Currently, delivery hours allowed at Home Bargains are 7.30am-7pm on Mondays to Saturdays, and 10am-4pm on Sundays and public holidays.

However, the applicant wants to change these to 6am-10pm on Monday to Saturdays and 6am-8pm on Sundays and public holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A covering letter on behalf of TJ Morris states: “The site is not sensitive, being located away from residential properties. Residential properties are located further north, separated from the site by Westgate and Glentworth Road East, and to the west, separated from the site by White Lund Road.

"The residential properties located to the west are screened by a car repair garage and ancillary sheds.

“The proposed hours will not result in any material impact on residential amenity, given the absence of any noise-sensitive receptors within the vicinity. Planning permission can be granted accordingly.”

However, some have raised concerns about the impact on households nearby, especially in the morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planning report states: “One letter of objection has come from a resident on Glentworth Road East, raising issues about noise disturbance. The objection states that the noise of the metal delivery cages reverberates and is much louder at times when the road is quieter.

“Information suggests that noise associated with deliveries becomes more noticeable during time-sensitive periods, when background sound levels from traffic and commercial activities is significantly lower.

“Deliveries that have taken place during sensitive time periods are understood to have significant adverse effects, with quality of sleep impacted. Therefore, deliveries taking place before 7am are considered to be unreasonable and cannot be supported by Environmental Health.

“However, extended delivery hours for after 7am on weekdays and after 9am on Sundays and bank holidays raise no objection from Environmental Health.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planning report also notes that the Home Bargains shop is open until 10pm Monday to Saturday, so deliveries until this time would be acceptable. It is also noted that some other businesses in the area appear to have no planning conditions controlling their hours of use or deliveries.