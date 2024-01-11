Dream comes true for eight-year-old Morecambe boy as kind-hearted team at Lancaster business pull out all the stops

A Morecambe mum has thanked the kindness of strangers after her truck-obsessed son was treated to a surprise visit to a Lancaster haulage firm.

Eight-year-old Luca Murray has cerebral palsy, which has caused him left-sided weakness and very mild learning difficulties.

Since he was a baby Luca has been fascinated by keys of any kind, especially car or truck keys, and as a result he also developed an obsession for trucks.

Luca, who goes to Lancaster Road School, spends hours learning about trucks any way he can, including watching You Tube videos, and is a big fan of Trucker Tim.

Luca Murray with his mum Bianca.

And now, thanks to the generosity shown by a team of staff at SJ Bargh haulage firm in Lancaster, Luca was able to live out a dream and ride in one of their trucks.

Luca's mum Bianca Brown was helped with the surprise by Wayne Maclachlan, a security guard at Lancaster job centre where registered nurse Bianca works as an employment and health practitioner for the DWP.

Wayne put Bianca in touch with Leanne Borrelli at SJ Bargh, and as a result the visit was arranged for just before Christmas.

As well as Wayne and Leanne, Bianca thanked SJ Bargh staff Lewis Hayes, Chris Mason, Stuart Maynard and Steven Schofield for their time and kindness.

Luca Murray rides in one of the SJ Bargh trucks during his visit.

"Leanne arranged for Luca to visit SJ Bargh to have a tour of the workshop as a surprise which was like Luca seeing Santa but 10 times better," Bianca said.

"On the day, Leanne and her team (Lewis, Chris and Steven) welcomed us [Luca, Bianca and Luca's dad David] and had one of the mechanics, Lewis, give Luca a tour of the workshop.

"This included Luca being able to sit in some of the truck cabs and also go on a ride along with one of the other mechanics.

"They also put together a goody bag which included some merchandise and two sets of old truck keys and a Christmas present, which was a truck with a trailer on the back.

Luca Murray is presented with gifts by Stuart Maynard at SJ Bargh.

"I wish I could explain in words what this meant to Luca; you only had to spend that time with him to know how much he appreciated what they did for him.

"In addition I was also in awe of what they did for him and also offered him an apprenticeship when he is 16 years old and this made it extra special.

"These are a bunch of amazing and very special human beings. As a mum of a child with or without special needs it is always a worry as to what lays a head in life for them and this has laid all those worries to rest.

"They acted in a professional and very kind manner, making sure to adhere to all health and safety rules and provided Luca with a high vis jacket, and his dad was allowed to accompany him through the whole thing.

Luca Murray pictured on his eighth birthday recently.

"Luca’s only worry was if he would remember to join the apprenticeship when he is 16 so I had to reassure him I would not forget!"