Dogs at Lancaster charity to enjoy festive treats thanks to generous shopkeepers

Hunger won’t be on the menu for dogs at Animal Care this Christmas following a generous donation of canine festive treats.

WCF Pet & Equestrian’s Claughton store is bringing festive joy to the Lancaster charity by providing special Christmas Day lunches.

The dogs will have the choice between turkey and cranberry or lamb and mint from the Lakes Heritage line to tuck into on the big day.

Throughout the year, the Claughton store has been proud to support Animal Care Lancaster, and this festive initiative is an additional way to give back.

Animal Care are on the receiving end of a Christmas gift from WCF Pet & Equestrian.

“Our WCF Country & Garden Centre in Claughton has a fantastic relationship with the local community, and we’re so proud to be making a difference this Christmas,” said Jade Earley, general manager of WCF Pet & Equestrian.

“No dog should go hungry, and we’re delighted to provide Christmas lunches as part of our commitment to supporting local charities.”

A spokesperson from Animal Care Lancaster added: “Thank you so much to WCF Claughton, they will make such a difference to our dogs this Christmas.”

The WCF Country & Garden Centre in Claughton is part of WCF’s company-wide charity initiative, linking each of its eight stores to a local animal charity. These partnerships include year-round fundraising events, pre-filled donation bags for customers to purchase, and a three per cent contribution from loyalty card redemptions.

This Christmas, WCF Country & Garden Centre has added a special gift of festive lunches for animals in the care of their partner charity.

This festive season, WCF Pet & Equestrian is providing the Lakes Heritage ‘Festive Feast’ as part of its Christmas lunches.

Made in the UK for WCF Pet & Equestrian, this premium dog food features festive flavours such as Turkey and Cranberry and Lamb and Mint. Developed with care, the Lakes Heritage Collection is an example of WCF’s dedication to supporting the wellbeing of pets and their communities.

WCF is a family of businesses operating across the UK in the leisure, retail and logistics sectors, partly owned by its employees.

The company, which has its head office in Brampton, Cumbria, has nearly 400 employees working across more than 30 locations in businesses including mail order, oil distribution, camping and glamping sites, pet and equestrian retail stores, and e-commerce fulfilment.