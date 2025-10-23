Diversion on Morecambe roads for planned gas works next month

Gas maintenance work is to be carried out on a section of road in Morecambe’s West End next month.

Lancashire County Council is requesting permission to temporarily prohibit traffic on parts of Back Regent Road, Claremont Road and Clarendon Road East in Morecambe for up to three days at the beginning of November.

The temporary prohibition is necessary to allow gas connection works to be carried out.

It means no vehicles can use the length of Back Regent Road, Claremont Road and Clarendon Road East from the rear of property no.32 Regent Road to the rear of property no.36 Regent Road.

Diversions will be in place along a section of road in the West End. Photo: Google Street View

The prohibition will be in place from 8.30am on Monday November 3 until 5.30pm hours on Wednesday November 5, or until completion of the works within this period.

Access for emergency services will be maintained whenever and wherever possible, and pedestrian access to properties will always be maintained.

An alternative route for vehicular traffic affected by the closure is via Claremont Road – B5274 Regent Road – Clarendon Road East – Albert Road and Claremont Road, and vice versa.

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit https://publicnoticeportal.uk/