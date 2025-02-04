Developers unveil plans for 30 new Lancaster city centre student flats

Plans to change city centre office space into student flats have been submitted to the council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Applicant 47-­51 North Road Limited – which is listed online as having student property developer Anas Mister as its director – wants to convert and change the use of the first, second and third floors of 3-12 Gage Street into 30 student studios.

The plans include a third floor extension and alterations to the roof and windows and construction of a new entrance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The extension would allow for the addition of an extra floor through an attic conversion.

How the new student flats could look.

The existing property is split into two sections, originally connected but now separated by a central retail unit which once housed the common staircase that linked both buildings at the upper level.

Over time, both buildings have fallen into disrepair and require substantial refurbishment and investment to become viable again.

The building to the west is occupied by Ladbrokes at ground level, while the upper levels have remained vacant, previously serving as office and storage space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building to the east, a 70s style office block, is occupied by Dalton Square Pharmacy at ground level, while upper levels are currently set up as an unoccupied office space.

How the 'west wing' of the building currently looks.

They have been empty since 2021, and although the current tenant has attempted to sub-let these floors, there have been no enquiries.

Due to the lack of demand for office space in the centre of Lancaster, most of the upper floors are in a deteriorated condition.

The existing building is equipped with a PVC-clad canopy that spans the full length of the structures along Gage Street and Great John Street.

While this feature offers practical benefits, such as shielding shoppers from adverse weather and boosting footfall around the ground floor commercial units, the cladding has deteriorated significantly over time.

How the 'east wing' of the building currently looks.

Additionally, although the choice of canopy cladding was in keeping with the period of its installation (mid-1990s), it is now considered wholly inappropriate as a facing material within the conservation area.

The location of the proposed development is in an area promoted by Lancaster City Council for sustainable student development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

City centres work well for student accommodation, and with students mainly relying on public transport links, cafes, shops and cultural hubs, they offer great economic, social and environmental benefits.

The proposals are for 30 studio flats – 15 ‘couple studios’ and 15 ‘single studios’.

Each studio would include a kitchenette, dining area, ‘circulation space’ and en-suite.

The top floor is designed to incorporate a games room for social interaction between residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A design statement included in the planning submission says: “The proposed redevelopment is expected to significantly enhance the streetscape from both Great John Street (A6) and Gage Street.

"The elevational changes are contemporary yet subtle and elegant, featuring high-quality materials.

“As is often the case in city centres, the upper floors have been only partially utilised in recent years due to a lack of demand, and with the last tenants vacating mid last year, now is the ideal time to repurpose the combined property.

“We believe that the benefits of revitalising the upper floors of 3-5 and 9-12 Gage Street far outweigh the loss of this relatively insignificant unit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This redevelopment will create additional jobs in security, cleaning, and property management and maintenance, thereby contributing to the local economy.

"The ground floor commercial units will be retained, and improvements to the external façade will enhance their attractiveness for future letting.

“With Lancaster University continuing to grow, there is a constant and increasing demand for student accommodation, ensuring the success of this redevelopment.

"The proposal will provide spacious, high-quality student accommodation in the heart of Lancaster, with excellent public transport links and proximity to city centre shops and attractions.”

The report adds that all units would be significantly larger than the minimum standards and larger than most existing student accommodation, allowing for potential future conversion into other types of residential accommodation if demand changes, thereby increasing its sustainability as a residential development.

The location of this proposal is endorsed by the local authority for sustainable student development.

“The shortage of student accommodation in Lancaster may worsen as older student accommodation blocks are refitted to new standards, such as Mill Hall, where unit numbers are being reduced from 92 to 62,” the report adds.

"This proposal represents an ideal opportunity to meet future accommodation needs.”