Developers unveil plans for 30 new Lancaster city centre student flats
Applicant 47-51 North Road Limited – which is listed online as having student property developer Anas Mister as its director – wants to convert and change the use of the first, second and third floors of 3-12 Gage Street into 30 student studios.
The plans include a third floor extension and alterations to the roof and windows and construction of a new entrance.
The extension would allow for the addition of an extra floor through an attic conversion.
The existing property is split into two sections, originally connected but now separated by a central retail unit which once housed the common staircase that linked both buildings at the upper level.
Over time, both buildings have fallen into disrepair and require substantial refurbishment and investment to become viable again.
The building to the west is occupied by Ladbrokes at ground level, while the upper levels have remained vacant, previously serving as office and storage space.
The building to the east, a 70s style office block, is occupied by Dalton Square Pharmacy at ground level, while upper levels are currently set up as an unoccupied office space.
They have been empty since 2021, and although the current tenant has attempted to sub-let these floors, there have been no enquiries.
Due to the lack of demand for office space in the centre of Lancaster, most of the upper floors are in a deteriorated condition.
The existing building is equipped with a PVC-clad canopy that spans the full length of the structures along Gage Street and Great John Street.
While this feature offers practical benefits, such as shielding shoppers from adverse weather and boosting footfall around the ground floor commercial units, the cladding has deteriorated significantly over time.
Additionally, although the choice of canopy cladding was in keeping with the period of its installation (mid-1990s), it is now considered wholly inappropriate as a facing material within the conservation area.
The location of the proposed development is in an area promoted by Lancaster City Council for sustainable student development.
City centres work well for student accommodation, and with students mainly relying on public transport links, cafes, shops and cultural hubs, they offer great economic, social and environmental benefits.
The proposals are for 30 studio flats – 15 ‘couple studios’ and 15 ‘single studios’.
Each studio would include a kitchenette, dining area, ‘circulation space’ and en-suite.
The top floor is designed to incorporate a games room for social interaction between residents.
A design statement included in the planning submission says: “The proposed redevelopment is expected to significantly enhance the streetscape from both Great John Street (A6) and Gage Street.
"The elevational changes are contemporary yet subtle and elegant, featuring high-quality materials.
“As is often the case in city centres, the upper floors have been only partially utilised in recent years due to a lack of demand, and with the last tenants vacating mid last year, now is the ideal time to repurpose the combined property.
“We believe that the benefits of revitalising the upper floors of 3-5 and 9-12 Gage Street far outweigh the loss of this relatively insignificant unit.
"This redevelopment will create additional jobs in security, cleaning, and property management and maintenance, thereby contributing to the local economy.
"The ground floor commercial units will be retained, and improvements to the external façade will enhance their attractiveness for future letting.
“With Lancaster University continuing to grow, there is a constant and increasing demand for student accommodation, ensuring the success of this redevelopment.
"The proposal will provide spacious, high-quality student accommodation in the heart of Lancaster, with excellent public transport links and proximity to city centre shops and attractions.”