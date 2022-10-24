As we reported in June, the scheme, featuring two accommodation blocks, is proposed for a site connecting two pieces of land between Caton and Bulk Roads, near to where the 630-bed Caton Court student flats were built in 2019.

Dana car wash was on part of the site, as is A Cut Above carpet shop.

The plans also include the area between Farm Foods and the former Kashish restaurant in Parliament Street.

How the student flats would look. Photo: Tim Groom Architects

Student accommodation specialists Primus Property Group are behind the plans for the scheme, which was originally for a 433-bed development, incorporating nine-storey high and six-storey high blocks.

However, PPG have now submitted an amended application, which includes plans for 388 studio apartments (for single occupancy) with communal space split across two building blocks - eight storeys and six storeys high - connected by an external courtyard.

As well as the overall height being reduced, the building line along Caton Road has been moved a further 1m away from Caton Court, and a material break along the Caton Road elevation has been incorporated to reduce the perception of the length.

If approved, the applicant hopes to open the accommodation for the October 2023 student intake.

However, there have been concerns raised by several agencies, as well as by some residents who say more student accommodation is not needed.

Lancaster University questioned the demand for student accommodation within Lancaster city centre and asked to see evidence of the demand analysis which supports the proposal.

"We would like to see the provision of a mix of accommodation rather than studio accommodation to promote economic diversity," they said.

"This studio proposal seems to be aimed to the higher end of the student residential market.

"The university works hard to maintain rent levels across the city and prevent rent increase across the sector for the interest of all students especially with the current economic situation and affordability."

They added that, as no parking is proposed as part of the development, occupants would be forced to park on adjacent streets which would detrimentally affect local residents.

Lancaster Civic Vision said they had "strong objections" to the original scheme.

And their views have not altered with the adaptations to the plans.

"The proposed amendments to this major scheme do little to address the objections of the Civic Society as stated in our earlier submission," said Hugh Roberts on behalf of the group.

"There are minor improvements in massing and spacing, but they are measures that a sensitive architect would have taken in the first place without having to be told.

"The CGIs and visuals do little to assuage our overall objections to the size of the buildings and the dominating influence they would have on this significant location.

"The frontage on to Parliament Street is deserving of a building of elegance and distinction to complement the adjoining listed building.

"We see this as a missed opportunity which will be regretted in the future.

"Bulk Road to the rear will turn into a very dark and oppressive tunnel."

Morecambe Bay CCG asked for a contribution of £142,350 towards new infrastructure at Lancaster Medical Practice, due to the expected added strain on city centre GP services as a result of the scheme.

"Failure to secure the contribution we have requested effectively means that we are objecting to the application,” they said.