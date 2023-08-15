Veincentre Lancaster is located at Lancaster Business Park on Caton Road and offers patients safe, effective, and minimally invasive treatments to remove varicose veins and thread veins.

Their main treatments are endovenous laser ablation and foam sclerotherapy which are recommended by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence as the gold standard treatments.

The new clinic has created five jobs in the area including a receptionist, staff nurses and specialist vascular consultants.

Lancaster's deputy mayor Coun Martin Bottoms opening the new Veincentre.

Veincentre have more than 50 interventional radiologists and vascular surgeons who work in their clinics, specialising in the treatment of varicose veins and thread veins.

Veincentre have undergone rapid growth within the last three years, going from 11 clinics to more than 30, and they are always looking to open clinics in new areas to fulfill their aim of making varicose vein and thread vein treatment accessible to as many people as possible.

Dr Sam Byott, consultant interventional radiologist at Veincentre in Lancaster, said: “Lancaster is such a beautiful historic city and a perfect location to get to from the Lake District and surrounding Lancashire towns.

"We’re very grateful to the deputy mayor of Lancaster for taking time out of his busy schedule to officially open our clinic and looking forward to welcoming new and existing patients through our doors.