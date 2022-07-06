Defying Dementia fundraising and community shop in Lancaster goes from strength to strength

Lucy was jointly involved in setting up the shop in October 2018 and managed it very successfully for the first two years.

After Covid, Susie joined the team part time and brought with her a wealth of fundraising experience resulting in their “dream team”.

The shop could not run without the help of willing volunteers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Defying Dementia fundraising and community shop in Lancaster.

They are extremely fortunate to have a team of over 20 who are very committed to this cause.

Many have become friends through volunteering and meet together for catch ups.

Linda Warrington opened the shop in memory of her mum, Sheila, who lived with Alzheimer’s for 10 years.

All donations go directly to the laboratory at Lancaster university, where Ed Parkin and his team work tirelessly researching into a cure for this dreadful disease.

Linda said: “If a drug can be found, it would be amazing. I want as few people as possible to go through what we went through as a family.

"Though primarily a place to raise funds for the research through sales of second-hand goods, our aim was always more than just that.

"As well as providing items for sale the shop works alongside the Bay Information Hub which meets on the first Friday of each month.

"This is a unique community based service with open access to anyone who might have concerns about dementia and other neurological conditions.”

The shop hosts a “drop in” session once a month where Dementia Matron Dianne Smith is available to answer questions and offer advice.

To book an informal session with Dianne contact the shop on 01524 846210.

Defying Dementia aim to reinstate their free Dementia Friends training sessions in the autumn.

This initiative aims to change people’s perceptions of dementia and reduce stigmas surrounding the illness.

Local people have been extremely generous with donations.

Most recently, Gallico Lounge named Defying Dementia as their chosen charity.

They held various fundraising events throughout June culminating in the Harry Potter quiz which raised over £180.