‘Deep sadness’ as one of Lancaster’s best-known shops marks passing of joint founder

A popular and long-standing Lancaster businesswoman has passed away, her family has announced.

The family of Jasmin Banks-Lyon, who ran Banks Lyon Jewellers in Lancaster with her husband Rodney, posted a message on Facebook to inform people of her passing.

“It is with deep sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jasmin Banks-Lyon of Banks Lyon Jewellers in Lancaster,” they said.

"Jasmin and her husband Rodney established the business 40 years ago, and recently celebrated 48 years together. A testament to their enduring partnership in both life and business.

Jasmin Banks-Lyon.

"Her presence will be deeply missed, and we know many of you will share in our sorrow at this loss."

Paul Cusimano, who runs the Totally Local Lancaster page on Facebook as well as Joseph & Co clothes shop in Cheapside, said: “Lancaster has lost a most beautiful lady.

"Some people leave an incredible, lasting impression. Jasmin Banks-Lyon was one such person. She possessed every wonderful virtue you could care to mention, and it was always a pleasure to have shared time with her, no matter how brief.

“For those who had the privilege of knowing Jasmin, know only too well what a loss she will be to her family, friends and the wider community.

"We offer our condolences to Rodney, Alexi, Maxine and grandchildren.”