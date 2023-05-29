Lloyds Pharmacy has said its final trading day in the Lancaster Road store will be June 13.

It was announced earlier this year that Lloyds Pharmacy would be closing all 237 of its outlets inside Sainsbury's supermarkets by the end of 2023.

Lloyds Pharmacy, which bought the 280-strong pharmacy network in 2015 in a deal worth £125m, said it was closing the branches "in response to changing market conditions".

Sainsbury's in Morecambe.

The company said it was "working with colleagues potentially affected by the changes and has underlined its commitment to support them through the process".

Bay Medical Group, which runs several GP practices in Morecambe, has advised its patients on Facebook to ensure they remember to nominate a new pharmacy if Lloyds had been their choice.

