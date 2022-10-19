The bar was packed for the whole weekend, and we had lots of live music to get the room buzzing and everyone joining in.

Staff and customers all enjoy this great, upbeat Lancaster tradition in what we all think is the coolest bar in the city.

It’s a far cry from the old Nag’s Head we inherited in 2014.

Customers celebrated Lancaster Music Festival in The Study Room.

We took a very traditional pub, and created a modern bar and restaurant in the space that has been a firm favourite with people of all ages in the town ever since.

Our recipe is simple… skilled and friendly staff who want to welcome customers into our warm atmosphere and clean modern space.

Competitively priced cocktails and high quality, great tasting food with good portions and fair prices.

It’s a formula that’s seen us grow, year after year, and seen us recognised as the best turnaround pub in the country at The Morning Advertiser Great British Pub Awards

Of course, we can’t stand still, customers expect new things, as well as their old favourites, and we refurbished the space during lockdown to update it.

We are looking at more innovations to keep our offering fresh.

We’d love to make more use of outside space in the summer to give a real café culture to the centre of Lancaster and lift spirits and activity in the centre.

We firmly believe that Lancaster has a bright future and that The Study Room will be a big part of that next phase of making the city sing.

Just before lockdown, a friend came to visit from London, and his cab driver said on the ride in that the bar he should visit was The Study Room, which was the best in town.

The taxi driver had no idea that he was heading to see us!

When my friend asked what the secret of our success is I said, it’s the staff who attract the customers, and the customers make the vibe.