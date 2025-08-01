Cox Motor Group Celebrates 25 Years with the Launch of a New Honda and MG Dealership

We are incredibly proud to announce that, in our 25th anniversary year, Cox Motor Group has expanded once again — with the successful launch of our brand-new Honda and MG dealership, now open and fully operational alongside our existing Volkswagen and Used Car showroom.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This state-of-the-art facility has been over a year in development, and we’re delighted to confirm that we’ve officially moved in. The transition from our previous premises — just two minutes down the road — marks an exciting new chapter for our team and customers alike.

You might ask — why the move?

The answer is simple. With the lease on our previous site coming to an end, we seized the opportunity to invest in a purpose-built dealership on land we own. This relocation allows us to consolidate operations, enhance efficiency, and strengthen our long-term presence in the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Extended View

Our new home on Golf Drive, Mellishaw Lane — alongside our Volkswagen and Used Car showroom — is a proud and strategic step forward. For the first time, all of our dealerships across the Northwest now operate from sites fully owned by Cox Motor Group, giving us the freedom to invest, innovate, and serve our customers without limitations.

This move reflects our continued commitment to the local community and economy. The expanded site supports our vision of creating a true community hub — a place that offers outstanding automotive services while contributing positively to the local area.

Our Managing Director, David Cox, who founded the business 25 years ago, shared his thoughts:

“This is a move we’re all incredibly proud of — and we couldn’t be more excited. Our new Honda and MG Car Dealership in Lancaster / Morecambe is now open, and we look forward to welcoming you to Golf Drive, Mellishaw Lane!”