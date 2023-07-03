News you can trust since 1837
Couple head straight to Lancaster micropub after 23 hour trip from Australia

A young couple from Australia made a Lancaster micropub their first port of call when they landed in the UK for a visit.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 11:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 12:02 BST

Accidental Brewery & Micropub in Bulk Street shared a photo of Declan and Kelly From Perth after they stopped off at the venue on Saturday.

They had only arrived in England at 2pm - and by 6.30pm, after 23 hours of travel, they were sipping a much-needed drink.

The pair had been following the brewery on Instagram for five years before finally being able to visit.

Declan and Kelly in Accidental Brewery & Micropub on Saturday.Declan and Kelly in Accidental Brewery & Micropub on Saturday.
Declan and Kelly in Accidental Brewery & Micropub on Saturday.
The pub's Facebook post said: "When a young couple follow you on Instagram for five years; live in Australia, fly around the world to the UK, step off the plane at 2pm and are sat in our bar at 6.30pm after 23 hours travelling… that’s a TOP FAN of Accidental Brewery.

"They are now plied with drink and are having Aquila pizza on us!!! Welcome to the UK, Declan and Kelly From Perth!!"

The post has since had thousands of likes, along with many messages from Lancastrians wishing the couple a happy stay.

