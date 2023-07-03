Couple head straight to Lancaster micropub after 23 hour trip from Australia
Accidental Brewery & Micropub in Bulk Street shared a photo of Declan and Kelly From Perth after they stopped off at the venue on Saturday.
They had only arrived in England at 2pm - and by 6.30pm, after 23 hours of travel, they were sipping a much-needed drink.
The pair had been following the brewery on Instagram for five years before finally being able to visit.
The pub's Facebook post said: "When a young couple follow you on Instagram for five years; live in Australia, fly around the world to the UK, step off the plane at 2pm and are sat in our bar at 6.30pm after 23 hours travelling… that’s a TOP FAN of Accidental Brewery.
"They are now plied with drink and are having Aquila pizza on us!!! Welcome to the UK, Declan and Kelly From Perth!!"