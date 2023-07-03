Couple head straight to Lancaster micropub after 23 hour trip from Australia

Accidental Brewery & Micropub in Bulk Street shared a photo of Declan and Kelly From Perth after they stopped off at the venue on Saturday.

They had only arrived in England at 2pm - and by 6.30pm, after 23 hours of travel, they were sipping a much-needed drink.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair had been following the brewery on Instagram for five years before finally being able to visit.

Declan and Kelly in Accidental Brewery & Micropub on Saturday.

The pub's Facebook post said: "When a young couple follow you on Instagram for five years; live in Australia, fly around the world to the UK, step off the plane at 2pm and are sat in our bar at 6.30pm after 23 hours travelling… that’s a TOP FAN of Accidental Brewery.

"They are now plied with drink and are having Aquila pizza on us!!! Welcome to the UK, Declan and Kelly From Perth!!"