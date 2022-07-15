County growth hub head takes leading role in Lancashire Enterprise Partnership

Andy Walker, who is head of business growth at Lancashire County Council, will take on the chief executive role on an interim basis as part of his job to drive forward economic growth in the county.

He will also help the LEP prepare for new governance arrangements to help the body become fully embedded into the anticipated County Deal Greater Lancashire is negotiating with government.

The LEP said that placing the LEP in a central role will be critical for the success of a County Deal, which will place growth and business at its heart.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Walker, who is head of business growth at Lancashire County Council and now who will be interim chief executive of the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership

He takes over from Sarah Kemp who announced she was stepping down in May to take up a role as pro-vice chancellor for engagement at Lancaster University this month.

LEP chair Debbie Francis said: "Andy is a well-known and well-respected figure in Lancashire's business community and he's the perfect person to take on the role of managing the LEP in this transitionary period.

"A thriving and dynamic private sector lies at the heart of Lancashire's devolution ambitions. The LEP's role will be vital as we secure a County Deal for Lancashire so we want to ensure the LEP is fully embedded into the emerging structures.

"It makes sense that during this period the LEP's management arrangements are brought under the supervision of Lancashire County Council."