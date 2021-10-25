Councillors visit Lancaster business to discuss hydrogen technology

The Pioneer refuelling bus.

The visit formed part of the UK Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association’s Road to COP26 campaign to promote the “Best of British” companies and technologies that will be at the forefront of decarbonising our planet.

NanoSUN is a world leading, award-winning, engineering company dedicated to the development, manufacture and commercialisation of mobile hydrogen refuelling solutions for use within the transportation industry.

With a focus on accelerating hydrogen transportation across the UK and Europe, NanoSUN have recently launched their innovative, mobile Pioneer Hydrogen Refuelling Station (HRS), specifically developed to facilitate hydrogen mobility and rapid, low-cost deployment of the support infrastructure needed to encourage the adoption of hydrogen vehicles - from buses and heavy-duty trucks to construction and material handling equipment.

County Coun Charles Edwards, Cabinet Member for Highways & Transport at Lancashire County Council, Graham Hodgson, NanoSUN founder and Chief Technical Officer, and Shaun Turner, Cabinet Member for Environment & Climate Change at Lancashire County Council.

During the visit, in collaboration with the UK Hydrogen Roadshow created by INEOS, Wrightbus and Ryze Hydrogen, the NanoSUN team presented a hydrogen refuelling demonstration of the Pioneer HRS; delivering a rapid hydrogen refuel to the world’s first hydrogen double decker bus, developed by Wrightbus.

The mobile Pioneer HRS is a fully mobile, integrated, hydrogen storage, transportation and dispensing solution, that offers an affordable way of delivering transportation-grade hydrogen directly to the point of use, where it is dispensed into hydrogen powered vehicles.

Its mobile and in-field refuelling ability enables fast deployment directly to any desired location: bridging the gap between the hydrogen supply industry and the needs of end users for a convenient, low cost, simple-to-use and safe H2 fuelling system.

NanoSUN’s Dean O’Connor, CEO and Lee Juby, commercial director, were both on hand to highlight the importance of hydrogen to the UK economy, where it was discussed with both Edwards and Turner, the growing market requirement for hydrogen refuelling technology such as the Pioneer HRS.

County Coun Turner said: "The climate change emergency affects us all and responding to it effectively will require commitment, innovation, and investment from all parts of government and the private sector.

"We're already working with our partners in Lancashire to prepare a framework for everyone playing their part in creating the cleaner, healthier, future we need to sustain ourselves and our environment, and achieve Net Zero carbon as a county.

"Harnessing low carbon technologies over the coming years will be vital, and it has been incredibly encouraging to see at first hand the work being carried out by NanoSUN right here in Lancashire towards making hydrogen-fuelled vehicles a common sight on our roads."

Lee Juby added: “The Pioneer’s capacity to deliver more than 10 rapid full fills to the Wrightbus’ StreetDeck Hydroliner demonstrates the vital element needed if we’re to get the transport industry to a clean, green future fast!

"NanoSUN not only highlighted that quick and efficient hydrogen distribution and dispensing can be achieved at a low cost, but that the Pioneer’s innovative, flexibility to deliver in-field and mobile refuelling means that operators of hydrogen vehicles and equipment don’t need to solely rely on fixed filling stations when they can have a cost-effective option directly on site.”

NanoSUN are proud to be supporting the UK Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association’s (UK HFCA) Road to COP26 campaign. They hope that the conference will be a pivotal moment in the world decarbonising to avert dangerous climate change and protecting the planet.

But this shift to a more sustainable world also creates real opportunities for the UK and Lancaster. NanoSUN’s Pioneer Hydrogen Refuelling Station delivers a vital step in hydrogen becoming a prevalent transport tool, facilitating a much needed hydrogen infrastructure to enable heavy duty vehicles to run on a zero carbon alternative to diesel and petrol.

Celia Greaves, CEO of the UK Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association, said: “We are delighted to see Couns Charles Edwards and Shaun Turner visit NanoSUN to hear more about the work that the business is doing and the key role that it plays in the UK’s hydrogen economy. Firms like NanoSUN show that hydrogen is not only a H2 fuel solution for the future but is a technology that is happening here and now in Lancaster.”

As the UK approaches COP26, the spotlight will be on how the UK will achieve its ambitious carbon emission reduction targets. Firms such as NanoSUN will play an integral role in helping to achieve the Government’s green ambitions.