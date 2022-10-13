You can click and collect at Lancaster Primark with launch of new trial service

The trial launches next month (November) and for the first time ever gives Primark customers the option to buy online and collect in store on a nominated day.

The mix of Primark stores taking part in the new trial ranges from large city centre and out-of-town stores to smaller high street locations.

The trial will offer customers the opportunity to shop an extended kids’ range - spanning everything from clothing and accessories, to decorative nursery products and toys - and will also include hundreds of items exclusive to Click + Collect.

Primark in Lancaster is one of 25 stores selected for a trial of a new click + collect service which launches next month.

The launch will mark the first time that Primark has offered customers the option to buy online and then collect in store.

Customers will be able to browse the range online, choose their preferred collection day and then collect from a dedicated collection point at their nominated store.

Kari Rodgers, Primark UK Retail Director, said: “We're thrilled that customers across North West England, parts of Yorkshire and North Wales, will soon be the first in the country to get the chance to try out our new Click + Collect offer.

“From launch, they’ll be able to browse and buy from our extensive range of kids clothing and nursery products, from the comfort of their own home, before coming to collect from one of our chosen 25 stores."

Primark in Lancaster is trialling a new Click + Collect service starting from next month. The Primark Kids range including the new ranges is available on Click + Collect. Picture by Ian Mcmanus for Primark.

Shoppers across the country can also now visit Primark’s new website – launched in the UK earlier this year – which features thousands of products from the business’ best-selling ranges across men’s, women’s, kids’ and home, and offers customers the option to check item availability in local stores before making a visit.The 25 Primark stores offering the new Click + Collect service are:

Birkenhead, Grange Road, CH41 6EA

Blackburn, The Mall Blackburn, BB1 7JG

Blackpool, Bank Hey Street, FY1 4RY

Bolton, Crompton Place Shopping, BL1 1EA

Broughton, Broughton Shopping Park, CH4 0DE

Burnley, Charter Walk Shopping Centre, BB11 1BB

Bury, The Rock Shopping Centre, BL9 0ND

Carlisle, English Street, CA3 8NX

Chester, Foregate Street, CH1 1HA

Huddersfield, New Street, HD1 2TR

Lancaster, Marketgate Shopping Centre, LA1 1JF

Liverpool, Church Street, L1 3AY

Llandudno, Parc Llandudno Retail Park, LL30 1PX

Manchester, Market Street, M1 1WA

Manchester, The Trafford Centre, M17 8AS

Oldham, Market Place, OL1 3AB

Preston, Fishergate Shopping Centre, PR1 8HJ

Sheffield, Meadowhall, S9 1ER

Sheffield, The Moor, S1 4PA

Southport, Chapel Street, PR8 1AE

Stockport, Chestergate, SK1 1NT

Wallasey, Cherry Tree Shopping Centre, CH44 5TL

Warrington, Golden Square, WA1 1QB

Wigan, Standishgate, WN1 1UP

Wrexham, Regent Street, LL11 1RY

This news follows the announcement in August that Primark is protecting the prices on more than a thousand essential kids’ products in response to the increasing pressure felt by households up and down the country.