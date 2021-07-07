World Chocolate Day 2021: These are the some of the best independent choccy shops in Lancashire

3.

Chocobella Luxury Chocolate and Gift Shop, Chapel Street, Chorley The Garside family opened Chocobella, a luxury chocolate and gift shop, in 2014. They are passionate about luxury chocolate, unique gifts and keeping their local town and community vibrant. Vic is the creative one. She had a dream and a vision. She loves window displays, shop displays, researching exciting new products including amazing new chocolates and gifts for all occasions. Vic is supported by Lyn and Lauren and together they weave their magic to bring great tasting chocolate to the masses. Visit their website at https://www.chocobella.co.uk/ or better yet visit them in store.