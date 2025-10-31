A smart pension tweak could mean hundreds more in your pocket this winter 🔥

Pensioners will start receiving Winter Fuel Payments worth up to £300 from mid-November

Those earning under £35,000 a year and getting the State Pension usually qualify automatically

Even if you earn slightly over the limit, a small pension top-up can legally bring you under

The move could help you keep the payment and gain extra tax relief on your pension

Anyone above the limit who doesn’t adjust their income will have the payment reclaimed via tax from April 2026

Millions of older people across the UK are set to receive a Winter Fuel Payment this year, with bank transfers starting in November.

Worth up to £300, the payment is designed to help cover soaring energy bills, and most pensioners won’t even need to apply.

If you receive the State Pension and your annual taxable income is under £35,000, you should automatically qualify. Income includes wages, private pensions, and some state benefits.

Even if your income is above the £35,000 mark, you may still get the payment, provided you didn’t opt out by the September 15 deadline.

If you do receive the payment in this instance, HMRC will reclaim it through your tax code from April 2026 or add it to your self-assessment tax bill.

For example, if you earned exactly £35,000, a £100 Winter Fuel Payment would typically be deducted at around £9 a month until repaid.

But, there’s a little-known trick that could help those earning just over the income threshold keep the cash. Here’s everything you need to know.

Who qualifies for the Winter Fuel Payment?

After a controversial rule change last year, the Government has now reversed course.

If you get the State Pension and your yearly taxable income is below £35,000, you’ll usually qualify automatically. This income can come from wages, private pensions, or certain state benefits.

Most eligible pensioners will receive a letter in October or November, and payments are expected from mid-November. If you don’t claim the State Pension or other qualifying benefits, you may need to apply manually.

For those who have deferred their State Pension, you should contact the Winter Fuel Payment Centre on 0800 731 0160 before March 31, 2026 to claim.

The amount you receive depends on your age and whether you live alone or with someone else during the qualifying week, which ran from September 15–21, 2025.

What if you earn more than £35,000?

Here’s where some smart planning comes in. If your income is just over the £35,000 limit, there are legal ways to bring it down and keep the payment.

One of the simplest methods is to make extra contributions to a workplace or personal pension, and even a modest £500 top-up could nudge your taxable income back under the threshold.

Not only does this protect your Winter Fuel Payment, but it also comes with the added bonus of tax relief.

Other strategies include salary sacrifice schemes for pensions, cycle-to-work programs, or childcare vouchers. These reduce your official pay, which can help you qualify.

It’s important to check how these changes affect your take-home pay, benefits, and allowances, and consulting independent financial advice is recommended.

Also, keep an eye on your payslips, pension statements, and tax code to ensure HMRC has the correct details.

If your income is above the limit and you can’t lower it, HMRC will update your tax code and reclaim the Winter Fuel Payment in monthly instalments starting April 2026. To check your status, visit tax.service.gov.uk.

For more details on claiming or checking eligibility, see gov.uk/winter-fuel-payment/how-to-claim.

Who can’t claim the Winter Fuel Payment?

Not everyone qualifies for the Winter Fuel Payment, and to be eligible, you must have been born before September 22, 1959 and live in England or Wales.

People living outside these areas, in prison or in hospital for the entire qualifying week (September 15–21, 2025), or on visas that don’t allow public funds are excluded.

Did you know that you don’t necessarily have to live in the UK to claim the Winter Fuel Payment? Expats abroad can still claim their £300 under these (admittedly quite stringent) rules.