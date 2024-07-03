Wimbledon strawberries and cream: how much are they, best supermarket deals from Tesco and Asda - and squash
With Wimbledon kicking off this week, tennis fans across the UK are gearing up to celebrate the sport's oldest tournament.
For many, this means indulging in traditional treats like strawberries and cream and refreshing orange squash.
Strawberries are synonymous with Wimbledon, with spectators consuming nearly 27 tonnes of the fruit each year during the tournament. But no bowl of strawberries is complete without a generous helping of cream, whether you prefer single, double or clotted.
And a refreshing glass of squash to wash it all down. Robinsons and Wimbledon ended their 86-year partnership - which came about in 1935 when a drink containing barley, lemon juice and sugar was concocted to hydrate the players - in 2022, but squash is still the perfect way to quench your thirst.
If you're planning to join in the festivities from the comfort of your home, here are the best deals from five of the UK’s top supermarkets on these quintessential Wimbledon goodies.
Tesco
Tesco is offering a 400g punnet of British strawberries for just £2.50. For those with a Clubcard, there's an even better offer: a 600g pack for only £2.80, perfect for stocking up if you're planning a viewing party.
For the cream, you can get 600ml of British Single Cream for £2. Double cream is slightly more expensive at £2.30, while for a plant-based option, try Flora’s Plant Cream Double at £1.50 (£1.30 with a Clubcard).
The supermarket is also selling a wide range of Robinsons squashes for £2, or just £1.25 with a Clubcard.
Sainsbury’s
A 400g punnet of strawberries at Sainsbury’s will set you back £2.50 (£2 if you have a Nectar card, and a 300ml of single cream is a steal at just 99p.
600ml of double cream will cost you £2.10, while those on a plant-based diet will want to check out Elmlea’s Single Alternative To Cream at just £1.35 (95p with a Nectar card).
Sainsbury’s is offering a two for £2 deal on Robinsons squash.
Aldi
Aldi offers Nature's Pick Strawberries at just £2.75 for a 600g punnet. Complementing this are their cream options: Cowbelle Fresh British Double Cream (300ml) priced at £1.05 and Cowbelle Fresh British Single Cream (300ml) available for just 99p.
If you prefer a vegan alternative, Elmlea Double Alternative To Cream (270ml) is also priced at £1.05.
In addition Aldi ensures you stay refreshed with their Sun Quench squash at just 99p for a 1.5 litre bottle.
Morrisons
Morrisons is offering a fantastic online-exclusive Strawberries & Cream Bundle for only £4. The deal includes 600g of strawberries and 300ml of Morrisons British Extra Thick Double Cream, saving customers 79p.
If you prefer to purchase the strawberries separately, they are available for £3.29, making the bundle an excellent value.
Additionally, for those seeking a vegan option, Morrisons has Elmlea cream alternatives on offer for just £1. You can also get two 1-litre bottles of Robinsons squash for just £2.
ASDA
ASDA’s Ripe & Sweet Strawberries, weighing 400g, are priced at just £1.95, ensuring you can enjoy this classic treat without breaking the bank.
For those looking to pair their strawberries with cream, ASDA provides Fresh Double Cream in a generous 600ml pack for £2.30. Alternatively, their Fresh Single Cream (300ml) is available for £1.20.
If you prefer a vegan alternative, ASDA is offering Elmlea Double Alternative to Cream for £1.10. As for squash, ASDA offers a variety of brands and bottle sizes at competitive prices.
