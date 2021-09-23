Where is it hot in October? The best deals and places to fly to from Manchester Airport for half-term sunshine

But as the nights draw-in and the temperature begins to dip, it's only natural to look for ways to escape the arrival of autumn.

As travel restrictions continue to ease and simplify, more and more airlines are starting, resuming or increasing services from Manchester Airport, the UK’s global gateway for the North.

Whether you fancy a quick hop to the Balearics, Greece or the Canaries, or something further afield like Barbados or the Middle East, Manchester Airport has it covered this October Half Term.

Here is a selection of flights, package deals and offers from a range of airlines flying out of the Northern hub.

All prices quoted are correct at time of print and are subject to availability. For more information see the airlines’ websites, or for more on Manchester Airport see www.manchesterairport.co.uk.

1. Barbados self-catering with Virgin Atlantic Enjoy seven nights in Barbados from £803 per person. Package includes scheduled direct Virgin Atlantic flights from Manchester Airport to Barbados and self-catering accommodation at Bougainvillea Barbados. Price includes all applicable taxes and fuel surcharges which are subject to change. Price is based on a departure on 24/10/2021. For further information visit www.virginatlantic.com Photo Sales

2. Barbados all-inclusive with Virgin Atlantic Enjoy seven nights in Barbados from £903 per person. Package includes scheduled direct Virgin Atlantic flights from Manchester Airport to Barbados and all-inclusive accommodation at Barbados Beach Club. Price is per person and includes all applicable taxes and fuel surcharges which are subject to change. Price is based on a departure on 25/10/2021. For further information visit www.virginatlantic.com Photo Sales

3. Abu Dhabi with Etihad Airways Passengers can now fly to Abu Dhabi quarantine free if they are fully-vaccinated and can book a discounted fare with Etihad Airways departing from Manchester from £399 return. The sale commenced on 16 September 2021 and ends on 26 September 2021. Discounted fares are applicable to travel up until 30 June 2022. Etihad Guest members can save an additional 10% on discounted fares to Abu Dhabi. Visit www.etihad.com/en-gb Photo Sales

4. Majorca with TUI TUI offers seven-night holidays to Calla Millor staying at the 5T Holiday Village Majorca on an all-inclusive basis. Prices from £834 per person. Price is based on two adults and two children sharing, flights departing from Manchester on 23rd October 2021 and transfers. Photo Sales