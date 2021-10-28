These are the Wetherspoon pubs near you that will be offering pints for 99p

The company said it will slash the prices on a range of drinks throughout November as it continues its efforts to attract more punters back to pubs following pandemic lockdowns.

It said its 671 pubs across England, including 17 in Lancashire, will sell three alcoholic drinks for 99p each: a pint of Ruddles Best, a bottle of Beck’s and a 25ml measure of Bell’s whisky with a mixer.

All hot drinks will also cost 99p, with free refills, as part of its price cuts.

Chairman Tim Martin said: “Our pubs are known for their excellent choice of drinks at value-for-money prices at all times.

“Throughout November our customers will be able to choose from a great choice of drinks and save themselves some money too.”

The Eric Bartholomew

The Eric Bartholomew / 10-18 Euston Rd, Morecambe LA4 5DD / 01524 405860

The Sir Richard Owen

The Sir Richard Owen / 4 Spring Garden St, Lancaster LA1 1RQ / 01524 541500

The Thomas Drummond

The Thomas Drummond / London St, Fleetwood FY7 6JE / 01253 775020

The Jolly Tars

The Jolly Tars / 154-158 Victoria Rd W, Cleveleys FY5 3NE / 01253 856042

The Poulton Elk

The Poulton Elk / 22 Hardhorn Rd, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 7SR / 01253 895265

The Velvet Coaster

The Velvet Coaster / 501-507 Promenade, Blackpool FY4 1BA / 01253 362180

The Trawl Boat Inn

The Trawl Boat Inn / 36-38 Wood St, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 1QR / 01253 783080

The Railway Hotel

The Railway Hotel / Station Rd, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 5DH / 01253 797250

The Grey Friar

The Grey Friar / 144 Friargate, Preston PR1 2EJ / 01772 558542

The Twelve Tellers

The Twelve Tellers / 15 Church St, Preston PR1 3BQ / 01772 550910

The Leyland Lion

The Leyland Lion / 60 Hough Ln, Leyland PR25 2SA / 01772 643990

Sir Henry Tate

Sir Henry Tate / New Market St, Chorley PR7 1DB / 01257 248470

The Commercial Hotel

The Commercial Hotel / 1 Church St, Accrington BB5 2EN / 01254 300140

The Wallace Hartley

The Wallace Hartley / 35-37 Church St, Colne BB8 0EB / 01282 857990

The Old Chapel

The Old Chapel / Railway Rd, Darwen BB3 2RJ / 01254 778700

The Postal Order

The Postal Order / 15-19 Darwen St, Blackburn BB2 2BY / 01254 676400

The Boot Inn