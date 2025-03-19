This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Yesterday’s announcement in the Commons about Labour's benefits shake-up left me feeling shaken.

As a journalist, I’m used to covering political news with a critical eye, but this time it hit harder than expected.

While I’m fortunate enough not to rely on health or disability benefits, I know what it’s like to struggle with mental health issues, including depression and anxiety, which have affected my ability to work at times.

There are people out there for whom benefits like PIP are a lifeline, making even the most basic tasks possible when, without them, they might seem out of reach.

The emotional weight of hearing about the proposed cuts to welfare, and the growing uncertainty for vulnerable people was overwhelming.

Many MPs’ questions to Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall were contextualised by real stories of constituents’ suffering.

These included comments from Kirsty Blackman, SNP MP for Aberdeen North, whose account of her own struggles with mental health resonated with me so deeply, I was driven to tears.

As the doom-and-gloom coverage continued further, I could feel panic setting in, the symptoms of a full blown attack leering at me from a mental horizon. I had to step away from the news for a while - it became too much to bear.

New barriers to independence, health, and dignity

The news that, from November 2026, claimants will need to score at least four points in a single activity to qualify for the daily living component of PIP particularly struck me.

This change means that people who currently qualify by accumulating lower scores across multiple areas may no longer be eligible. For more on the new PIP scoring system, I’ve put together a full-blown explainer article here.

This could create even more barriers for those already facing significant challenges; these benefits aren't just financial - they support independence, health, and dignity.

These cuts are not just numbers; they represent real lives - real people who depend on the system to get by. For the first time in my life, I felt compelled to write to my local MP.

It’s a step I’ve never taken before, but the urgency I felt was undeniable. If you’re reading this and feel the same, templates are available online to help you send a message of your own.

Prioritise wellbeing - where you can

The more I thought about it, the more I realised how vital it is that we take care of ourselves, because it’s clear that this Labour government isn’t necessarily going to.

Of course, while it’s easy for me to say that, not everyone is in a position to do so, and therein lies the point; some people are physically unable to care for themselves in the way that others might.

Benefits like PIP and Universal Credit - incapacity benefits under Universal Credit will be frozen for existing claimants, while new claimants will receive less - aren’t just financial assistance.

They are a vital lifeline that helps individuals manage day-to-day tasks that many of us might take for granted.

There’s no price tag for people’s health, wellbeing, and day-to-day quality of life, and these reforms are pushing people to the brink.

Cutting this support runs counter to what I believe is an empathetic society. There are far more equitable ways to generate savings and fund the changes Labour is hoping for, without targeting those who need help the most.

In the meantime, if the coverage is getting to you, switch it off. Prioritise your own wellbeing. There’s no shame in stepping away and focusing on your mental health. As much as we must stand up for others, we must also take care of ourselves.

The Samaritans can offer information and support for anyone affected by the content of this article. You can call their helpline on 116 123 or email [email protected] in the UK.