Tub2Pub campaign recycles your plastic chocolate and biscuit tubs to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support
Are you wondering what to do with those empty plastic chocolate and biscuit tubs that are a familiar sight over the festive period?
The Tub2Pub charity campaign has the answer and wants to recycle your plastic chocolate and biscuit tubs to raise much-needed donations for Macmillan Cancer Support.
Greene King pub company and brewer is calling on its customers to bring their empty tubs to its pubs in an effort to reduce waste and raise money for Macmillan.
Tens of millions of tubs containing chocolates, sweets and biscuits are sold in the UK each year, with the majority sold during the Christmas period.
These tubs are typically made from polypropylene; a hard plastic that is not always accepted by local authorities for recycling, resulting in it, instead, being incinerated or landfilled.
Customers are being encouraged to drop off their used plastic confectionery and biscuit tubs at any of Greene King's managed pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
See the list at the bottom of this article to find a participating pub near you.
The tubs will be taken to a specialist recycling facility and processed into granulated recycled plastic.
The money is raised by selling the recycled plastics with the profits, approximately eight pence for each tub, going to Greene King's charity partner, Macmillan Cancer Support.
If every tub sold in the UK over the Christmas period was recycled this way, it would raise almost £400,000 in donations.
Greene King is partnering with co-cre8; specialists in creating solutions for hard-to-recycle materials and responsible for attracting large businesses to support the campaign and DCW
Polymers, which will use its high-tech plastic reprocessing plant to shred and granulate the tubs ready for sale to manufacturers, in place of virgin plastic.
Vance Fairman-Smith, Greene King's supply chain director, said: "We're really pleased to be able to provide this recycling service to our local communities across the country. This is a ‘win
win' situation as we look to save the plastic tubs going to landfill and at the same time being able to support our national charity partner, Macmillan."
"This is a great way of not just helping charity but also the environment", added Peter Goodwin, co-cre8's Co-founder.
"This year we really expect the campaign to take off with as many 1,700 Greene King pubs getting behind it. Clearly, last year's campaign was greatly impacted due to Covid restrictions,
and yet despite the fact that all pubs were closed, more than five thousand tubs were collected."
Greene King will be accepting tubs during January 2022. To check whether your tubs are suitable for participating in the scheme look for the symbol - featuring arrows in a triangular shape
and PP underneath - stamped into the outside base of the tub.
Participating pubs in Lancashire:
Cherry Tree (Blackpool) FY4 4LP
Iron Horse (Thornton) FY5 4LH
War Horse (Chorley) PR7 7JD
Parsonage (Leigh) WN7 5AR
Lea Gate (Preston) PR4 0XB
Thatch & Thistle (Nelson) BB9 7TZ
Sycamore Farm (Burnley) BB12 6HH
Greaves Park (Lancaster) LA1 3AH
Grapes Hotel (Wrea Green) PR4 2PH
Malthouse Farm (Whittle-Le-Woods) PR6 8AB
Roebuck (Bilsborrow) PR3 0RE
Air Balloon (Blackpool) FY4 2QS
Hartwood Hall (Chorley) PR6 7AX
Star (Burnley) BB11 2EG
Old Cobblers Inn (Rawtenstall) BB4 6HR
Plum Tree Farm (Blackpool) FY4 5NZ
Phantom Winger (Broughton) PR3 5JE
Poachers (Bamber Bridge) PR5 6BA
Red Robin (Wigan) WN5 0UJ
Station Promenade (Morecambe) LA4 4DB
Thornton Lodge (Little Thornton) FY5 5LD
Golden Eagle (Anchorsholme) FY5 3TG
Lord Derby (St Annes) FY8 1RG
Robin Hood (Clifton) M27 6PE
Shovels (Marton Moss) FY4 5DH
Yarrow Bridge (Chorley) PR7 4AB
Dunes Hotel (Blackpool) FY4 1SA
Fleece Inn (Penwortham) PR1 9XD
Golden Ball Hotel (Poulton-Le-Fylde) FY6 7BA
Victoria Hotel (St Annes) FY8 3NE
Dog & Partridge (Blackpool) FY1 6ET
Lane Ends (Ashton-On-Ribble) PR2 1HX
Counting House (Blackpool) FY1 1NG
Fishers (Preston) PR1 3NN
Ship & Royal (Lytham) FY8 5EH
Strawberry Gardens (Heysham) LA3 2NZ
Town House (St Annes) FY8 1SB
Dog & Partridge (Morecambe) LA4 6DE
Guild (Preston) PR1 2XQ
Farmers Arms (Blackpool) FY4 1RF
Taps (Lytham) FY8 5LE
Washington (Blackpool) FY1 3AF
