This is when Gas network staff in Lancashire are set to strike this month

Members of the GMB union at Cadent, which runs the gas mains in the area, will take industrial action on May 30 and 31.

The union said the walkout involves around 2,000 workers, claiming it could cause outages at homes and businesses throughout five regions in England including the North West.

The GMB said its members rejected a below inflation pay increase of 2 per cent for 2021 and 4 per cent from July, describing it as a real terms pay cut because RPI inflation is in double figures.

Staff at Cadent the gas pipes and infrastructure company, are set to go on strike over pay and conditions

Gary Carter, GMB national officer, said: “Bosses are trumpeting they’ve raised rates to £10 per hour, but that’s nothing to be proud of. It’s poor pay, for skilled work.

“Cadent Gas makes big profits from taxpayers for its Australian owners MacQuarie. It can afford to pay its workers properly.”

Martin Rimmer, of Cadent, said: “We are disappointed that an agreement was not reached with the GMB regarding the balanced whole package pay deal we have offered our operational field force.

“We would like to assure our customers that we will continue to provide them with a safe and reliable gas network throughout any action.

“Whilst the GMB has concentrated on asking for a higher pay increase, more than the 6.08 per cent pay increase over two years that we have offered, they have not taken into consideration the whole pay package, especially the pay increase to our lowest paid colleagues to a minimum of £10 per hour, ensuring that they are paid above the Real Living Wage.

“The pay review and negotiations had been productive over the past 18 months, with the majority of our workforce agreeing the pay increase, and this has been paid to them.