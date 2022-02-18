Well on Saturday morning one toy chain is offering young building fans the chance to pick some up.

Smyths Toys Superstores throughout the UK are hosting a FREE Mini LEGO® giveaway from 9am on February 19 – while stocks last.

Head in-store and pick up a free pack of Mini LEGO® City or Friends to take home. There is also currently a 20% off sale on selected LEGO® City & Friends ranges with those offers valid online and instore.

Here is a selected list of Smyths stores with the full rundown available HEREPreston, Queens Shopping Park, London Road, PR1 4HZ

Blackburn, Peel Centre, Whitebirk Drive, Hyndburn, BB1 3HT

Blackpool, Vicarage Lane, FY4 4NB

Bolton, Middlebrook Retail Park, 57 The Linkway, BL6 6JA

Bury, Halls Mill Retail Park, Foundry Street, BL9 7AZ

Salford, West One Retail Park, Gilda Brook Road, M50 1ZD

St Helens, Ravenhead Retail Park, St Helens Linkway, WA9 1JF

Wigan, Robin Retail Park, Loire Drive, WN5 0UH

The free LEGO will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis with strictly one giveaway per child. No purchase is necessary.