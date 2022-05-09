The secret is out about Lancaster's new foodie destination

Taking residency of the former Sun Café, co-owners Gavin and Bernie welcome those who seek delicious fine dining food, and an experience much quirkier and more fabulous than anything else found locally.

“Northern Fine Dining without the Pomp and Faff!” is a motto The Secret Bistro delivers on with pride.

Seasonal and locally sourced produce compliments menus which are refreshed every quarter, to follow the ebb and flow of the seasons.

The Secret Bistro in Lancaster.

You’ll be greeted with cosy, down-to-earth service and a soundtrack so alternative and varied, there’s something for the most prudent of audiophiles.

Boasting four changing menus, including a popular Weekend Bottomless Brunch and an outstanding Signature A la Carte, The Secret Bistro offers a range of delightfully prepared dishes.

A fully stocked bar offers ales from local brewers such as Farm Yard Brew Co of Cockerham and craft gin lovingly

distilled by Bay Distillery of Morecambe- not to mention the cocktail menu for those seeking a fancy tipple or two.

With the Summer months upon us, The Secret Bistro has unveiled the opening of a delightful addition - a whimsical, private “Yarden” adorned with the vibes of a tucked-away jungle oasis, with a dazzle of twinkling lights.

A luscious offering of tipple for guests to enjoy and soak up the chilled ambiance of the summer evenings.

The Humbug Room - lovingly named after its playful black and white striped interior- offers a space for up to eight guests to have a more tucked away experience.

Perfect for special occasions or just for a get-together.

The Secret Bistro in Lancaster.

Open every Wednesday to Sunday, The Secret Bistro offers up the opportunity to enjoy midweek knees up or a weekend meet-up with family and friends.

The secret is getting out about Lancaster’s new foodie destination.

Book quickly and there may be time to snap up a table to dine before the open air “Square Screening” of Romeo and Juliet (brought to you by The Dukes in partnership with Lancaster BID) in Sun Square this Sunday.

A delicious looking cocktail at The Secret Bistro in Lancaster.

Food at The Secret Bistro in Lancaster.