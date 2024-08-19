Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The meat-free burgers have been removed after customers said their centre was like ‘lava’ 🍔

Tesco has recalled its 240g Tesco Plant Chef 2 Meat-Free Burgers with Melting Middle

The recall is due to a potential burn risk as the burgers' centre may remain excessively hot after cooking

The recall is a precautionary measure to prevent potential burns when biting into the burgers

Customers are advised not to eat the burgers and to return them to any Tesco store for a full refund

For questions or further assistance, customers can contact Tesco Customer Service

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A major UK supermarket has issued a recall for its “melt in the middle” meat-free vegan burgers due to a potential burn risk.

Tesco has recalled the 240g Tesco Plant Chef 2 Meat-Free Burgers with Melting Middle, following concerns that the product might remain too hot for safe consumption after cooking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The box describes the burgers—made from fava bean and pea protein—as “succulent and tangy” with an “American style mustard and gherkin melt.” The recall, issued on Friday (16 August), states: “Tesco are taking the precautionary step of recalling Tesco Plant Chef 2 Meat-Free Burgers with Melting Middle because the centre of the burgers may maintain a high temperature once cooked. This may result in a burn risk to customers.”

Customers are advised not to consume the burgers and to return them to any Tesco store for a full refund - with no receipt required - or contact Tesco Customer Service on 0800 505 555.

According to a Food Standards Agency alert, “the melting middle could potentially cause a burn risk to consumers when biting into the burger.”

A vegan seitan burger at the Vedang fast food restaurant in the Mall of Berlin (Photo: Adam Berry/Getty Images) | Getty Images

It's unclear when the product first appeared on shelves, but a blog posted a photo of the burgers on Facebook at the end of June, with commenters noting the centre was like “lava.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While food is typically hot when cooked, the issue here is that these particular burgers might retain excessive heat in their centre, posing a burn risk when bitten into.

This means that even if the burgers are cooked according to the instructions, the middle could remain too hot, which could cause burns.

The recall is a precaution to ensure customer safety and prevent potential injuries; all types of burgers, whether meat-free or meaty, would face a recall if they posed a similar risk.

There have been previous instances where food products were recalled due to burn risks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some frozen meals or pizzas have been recalled because they could remain too hot in certain areas, and products that require microwave cooking can sometimes be recalled if the packaging or cooking instructions result in uneven heating.

We’d love to hear your thoughts on this recall. Have you encountered similar issues with food products, or do you have any questions about the recall process? Share your experiences and insights in the comments section.