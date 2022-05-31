A planned strike by workers at gas distribution company Cadent has been suspended after a union said last-minute talks led to an improved pay offer.

Members of the GMB employed by Cadent were due to strike from Monday after rejecting an offer of a 2 per cent rise for the last year and 4 per cent from July.

The GMB said the new offer was for an increase from July 2023 in line with RPI inflation, with a guaranteed 5 per cent minimum.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gas engineers at Cadent have suspended strike action after an improved pay offer was made

National officer Gary Carter said: “We’re in the midst of the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation.

“Working people across the country are struggling to make ends meet.

“We will take this improved pay offer back to our members to consider.

“The inflation link on the pay offer is crucial to ensure workers can cover increasing living costs.”

Cadent looks after the gas pipe network across Lancashire, as well as in three other UK regions, and is planning to invest £70m upgrading gas mains in North West England this year, securing work for 600 people and building towards a greener energy future.

This includes upgrading more than 450,000 metres of gas mains and helping to prepare the region for a switch towards more hydrogen gas usage in a bid to cut carbon emissions to help combat global warming.