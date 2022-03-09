New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two popular eateries in Lancaster and Heysham.
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 4:31 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 4:55 pm
The Food Standards Agency’s website shows that Papa John's Pizza in North Road, Lancaster, was given a food hygiene score of four out of a possible five on January 31..
Masala Restaurant in Heysham Road, Heysham, was also handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 31.
