New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two popular eateries in Lancaster and Heysham.

By Debbie Butler
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 4:31 pm
Updated Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 4:55 pm

The Food Standards Agency’s website shows that Papa John's Pizza in North Road, Lancaster, was given a food hygiene score of four out of a possible five on January 31..

Masala Restaurant in Heysham Road, Heysham, was also handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 31.

A Food Standards Agency rating certificate.
