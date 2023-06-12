News you can trust since 1837
Restaurant review: Traditional pub The Kettledrum Inn offers excellent food and a warm dog-friendly welcome

We loved the home-cooked grub at this picturesque pub at 302 Red Lees Road, Burnley, which felt like stepping into a museum.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 12th Jun 2023, 17:58 BST- 2 min read

Surrounded by hills and farmland, this is the kind of pub you see on postcards from the country.

While visiting our favourite holiday cottage on the border of Lancashire and Yorkshire, this pub made such an impression on our first visit that we returned two days later with the dogs.

Huge car park

Kettledrum Inn, Burnley. Bottom left: One of the items displayed in the pub. Bottom right: Steak and ale pieKettledrum Inn, Burnley. Bottom left: One of the items displayed in the pub. Bottom right: Steak and ale pie
Kettledrum Inn, Burnley. Bottom left: One of the items displayed in the pub. Bottom right: Steak and ale pie
Lured in-part by the huge car park, me and my partner Brian called in on-the-fly where they luckily hand a free table as they’d had a last-minute cancellation.

Dog friendly dining

Our two spaniels were given a warm welcome from the staff, with the owner coming over to give them a handful of treats – a very nice touch on our dog-friendly break (there are also designated areas for those who prefer dog-free dining.)

Friendly locals

Steak and Ale Pie - slow cooked grass fed beef, gravy with home cut chips and mushy peas £13.95Steak and Ale Pie - slow cooked grass fed beef, gravy with home cut chips and mushy peas £13.95
Steak and Ale Pie - slow cooked grass fed beef, gravy with home cut chips and mushy peas £13.95

While popular with the locals, there were no cliquey “you’re not from ‘round ‘ere” vibes and one of the regulars gave some friendly menu recommendations.

Lots of history on display

The walls are filled with intriguing maps, artifacts and old photographs that offer a glimpse into Clivinger – it’s worth a mosey around the room when it’s quiet to read some of the plaques about local dignitaries, legends and moments that have shaped the village.

One of the display items at the Kettledrum Inn in ClivingerOne of the display items at the Kettledrum Inn in Clivinger
One of the display items at the Kettledrum Inn in Clivinger
A large wine cooler gets my attention, and I opt for a refreshing blush.

More than just pub grub

The menu has a good choice of traditional pub food, starters, sandwiches and a few more adventurous dishes including a Malaysian curry with jasmine rice, and the moldy chicken – pan seared chicken in a stilton and red wine sauce with spring onion mash and greens.

Massive portions and all freshly made

Fish & ChipsFish & Chips
Fish & Chips

I ordered fish and chips with mushy peas and was brought an enormous plate of delicious home-cut style chips and crispy beer battered fish. The second visit I opted for the smaller portion, at £9.50, which was still a decent size and left me feeling full. Brian had a steak and ale pie - slow cooked grass fed beef, gravy with home cut chips and mushy peas, for £13.95. Tender chunks of meat, and bay leaves gave the gravy a subtle spicy kick.

Verdict

The food is excellent value for money – very generous portions, and all tasty, fresh and better quality than I’d expect for the price. We loved the rural location, traditional decor and the fact that we felt like we’d had a proper local history lesson. The staff and locals made us, and the dogs, feel so welcome on two occasions during our trip. 5/5

Visit https://www.thekettledruminn.com/ to book or find out more.

Steak & Ale PieSteak & Ale Pie
Steak & Ale Pie
