Recipe for success: Aspiring teenage chefs show off skills after graduating from Morecambe hotel group’s culinary academy

Rebecca Atkinson from Heysham, Maria Cheetham from Haverigg and Jonny Marriott from Staveley (all 17), have graduated with flying colours from the English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues "Culinary Academy". It gives them all a Production Chef NVQ Level 2 qualification.

Having left school in 2020, all three trainees wanted to forge careers in the hospitality industry. The course has allowed them to hone chef skills whilst earning a wage with the hotel group. Rebecca has been based at the Midland Hotel in Morecambe, Maria at Low Wood Bay Resort & Spa, Jonny at the Wild Boar Inn.

Under the tutelage of English Lakes Hotels’ highly experienced head chef Daniel Winstanley, the Culinary Academy offers a fully accredited apprenticeship programme for school leavers over 16 to train as commis chefs, with the course delivered in partnership with Kendal College.

(From left) Rebecca Atkinson, Daniel Winstanley, Jonny Marriott and Maria Cheetham

Daniel Winstanley explains: “All three students have done brilliantly, especially in the context of the pandemic and the various restrictions along the way. It’s a testament to them that their respective venue head chefs have made it very clear that they want them to continue working for them. Rebecca’s commitment to the course has been outstanding and she has been rewarded by the team at The Midland for her hard work and commitment. When an opportunity arose to cater an external function, Rebecca jumped at the opportunity and really shone.

“Maria achieved a much deserved distinction in one of her final exam elements. She started in pastry making and cold starters in Low Wood Bay’s extremely busy kitchen, often exceeding 500 covers a day, but she’s never been fazed.