AG Project and Building Consultancy, based in Cross Street, Preston, but with offices also in Manchester, and Sheffield, has been appointed by Lancaster City Council for the regeneration of the Mainway Estate in Lancaster.

The first phase of work will be starting later this year on the 1960s estate near the River Lune. Further phases are anticipated to follow in future years.

The plans, described as Lancaster City Council’s largest housing and capital project, will see homes refurbished and new homes being built that are energy efficient and use greener building materials and meet stringent “Passivhaus” standards.

Regeneration of the Mainway Estate is expected to take five years to complete.

Tom Hargreaves, director at AG (Anderton Gables) who will be leading the consultancy’s project team, commented on the scheme.

He said: “The scheme’s focus is to take existing housing stock and refurbish it while creating new high-quality housing that will vastly improve the quality of life for many of Mainway’s residents.

“This regeneration project is underpinned by creating lasting sustainability while breathing new life into the area - not just by creating high-quality homes but also by revitalising the area, which will be the catalyst to develop a strong sense of place.”

AG employs 30 people providing advice for clients in the public and private sectors on project development and consultancy and commercial building surveying.

In September last year the consultancy secured a place on the JV North framework, a consortium of housing associations and local authorities and followed that up by being included on the Fusion 21 fifth framework.