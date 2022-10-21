Poundland 'coming soon' to former Home Bargains in Morecambe's Arndale Centre

Poundland is currently sited at the bottom end of the Arndale Centre, but is moving to the bigger former Home Bargains store.

Work has been going on to refit the new store for a while now.

Poundland is a British variety store chain founded in 1990, selling most items at the single price of £1, including clearance items and proprietary brands.

Signs have gone up in the former Home Bargains in the Arndale Centre in Morecambe saying 'Poundland coming soon.' Picture by Catrina Wilson.