Popular Lancaster shop throws open its doors to celebrate five year anniversary

Penny Street Collectables would love you to join them on Saturday (September 17) from 10am at their Penny Street shop to help them celebrate the special occasion.

Customers will receive hand tied flowers from Hanging Basket as a way of a small thank you for their continued support.

"We really couldn’t have done it without you,” said Jess who opened the shop in September 2017.

"Everyone is welcome to come and celebrate with us.”

There will also be Macarons from Russell’s Celebration Cakes and a glass of wine from Vino Artisans for all.

Inside, you will find a range of new and vintage mingled perfectly amongst the antiques. Jess has curated a unique selection of products both old and new, resulting in something different, usually beautiful and very eclectic.

“I am really passionate about being an independent trader, and being able to bring an interesting and unique shop to the high street of Lancaster,” she said.

"I always knew I wanted a shop. Having Penny Street Collectables has allowed me to bring my previous experience in antiques, art and retail all together.

“What a fun privilege it is to be a small independent business here in Lancaster. Five years finding amazing goodies for you and your home.

“We pride ourselves on finding vintage pieces we’d love to have in our home and gifts we’d love to receive. So you can know that we have handpicked our stock with love and care.”

The shop stocks timeless brands such as Emma Bridgewater and Susie Watson, as well as antiques and vintage. They have the adorable Maileg mice and Savon De Marseille soaps which give the shop its gorgeous smell.

Jess said: “Staying small, we feel it’s part of our charm although we’re told very often we need a bigger shop.

"Apart from square feet we’ve grown in many other ways from gaining new customers, sourcing new suppliers and being part of Lancaster’s thriving independent demographic. It’s the perfect place to trade in.”