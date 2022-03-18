Popular Heysham pub awarded food hygiene rating

A Heysham pub has been awarded a new ‘four out of five’ food hygiene rating.

By Debbie Butler
Friday, 18th March 2022, 11:42 am

The Royal Hotel on Main Street in Heysham Village was handed the rating after assessment on February 10.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0, with a 5 rating being the highest, and reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of inspection.

These are the restaurants, takeaways, cafes and bars to have a new five star rating published in February.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The Food Standards Agency food hygiene rating sticker.

A 4 rating means hygiene standards are good.

The Royal has been a pub since the 17th century.

Heysham