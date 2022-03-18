Popular Heysham pub awarded food hygiene rating
A Heysham pub has been awarded a new ‘four out of five’ food hygiene rating.
By Debbie Butler
Friday, 18th March 2022, 11:42 am
The Royal Hotel on Main Street in Heysham Village was handed the rating after assessment on February 10.
The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0, with a 5 rating being the highest, and reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of inspection.
These are the restaurants, takeaways, cafes and bars to have a new five star rating published in February.
A 4 rating means hygiene standards are good.
The Royal has been a pub since the 17th century.