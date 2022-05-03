Pop and have a wee dram at new whiskey bar in Lancaster which opens this week

Dram & Barrel on North Road will be open from 5pm until close Thursday through to Saturday (or outside of those times for private bookings).

With over 50 quality whiskey’s to sample as well as taster options and a great atmosphere come on down to say hello and treat yourself to a wee dram.

The bar also serves cocktails and beer.

Dram & Barrel specialist whiskey bar opens on North Road in Lancaster this week.

Dram & Barrel has whiskey barrels as tables and tub chairs as well as bar stools so you can sit as high or low as you want.

Dram & Barrel is at 32, North Road, Lancaster, LA1 1NY.

Check them out on Facebook here or on Instagram here

Love Lancaster BID posted a welcome to the whiskey bar on their Facebook page, and said: “We are super excited to wish a warm welcome to Dram & Barrel! See you all soon for a wee dram!”