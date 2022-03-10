Due to the success of their flagship restaurant in Settle, Rick and Kay Backhouse are opening a second Sydney’s restaurant in Lancaster, in the historic Market Square.

When Rick Backhouse admitted to his wife Kay that he’d arranged to view the desolate, empty Bar 175 during the darkest days of the pandemic, she simply asked: “Where?”

As Rick described the rundown building in the heart of Lancaster Kay knew it instantly.

Kay and Rick Backhouse.

Kay and her terminally ill brother Syd had lunch there just months before he died.

Curiosity drew Kay to join Rick on a second viewing and that clinched the decision for her to “go for it” triggering a “mad, rollercoaster journey” finally reaching its climax next week with the opening of Sydney’s Lancaster.

Kay said: “We were just walking through all the mess and clutter, trying to visualise what might be possible, and right then I knew it was the place for us.”

In May 2018, Kay and her brother Syd had an idea to open a restaurant in Settle where they grew up together Settle.

A restaurant that would not only offer incredible food and drink, but more importantly it would be a place of authenticity, combining a modern style with a vintage twist.

A place that would leave their customers feeling relaxed, connected, and full of love. It had to be high class, without being pretentious. Somewhere families, couples and friends could go and enjoy a special night without emptying their bank account!

Syd unfortunately had suffered for many years with a rare form of cancer, which up until this point was seemingly under control.

In October 2018, his health deteriorated rapidly and he was given just a few months to live.

His brother-in-law, Rick, immediately stepped in and made a promise to follow Syd’s dream through, in his name. Syd tragically passed way in February 2019.

Although he did not get to see the finished result, his name shines brightly at Sydney’s of Settle.

Kay smiles at the signs announcing the arrival of Sydney’s of Lancaster. “Syd would just love this place now,” she said.