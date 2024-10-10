New Indian restaurant opens in Morecambe town centre
A new Indian restaurant has opened its doors in Morecambe town centre.
Mumbai 9ine is located in the former Alfredo's, and later No.9 restaurant, in Skipton Street.
Also offering takeaway, the restaurant promises “vibrant flavours of authentic Indian cuisine right here in Morecambe. From rich curries to irresistible starters, we’ve got something for everyone.”
Opening hours at Mumbai 9ine are from 5pm to 10.30pm every day.