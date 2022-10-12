New cafe bar opens in Lancaster shopping centre
A new cafe bar has opened in the heart of Marketgate Shopping Centre.
Vincenzo's Café Bar opposite Primark joins its sister outlet Vincenzo’s Coffee House in St Nics Arcade.
Owners Helen and Vini have had Vincenzo’s in St Nics Arcade for 10 years this year, and are excited to now branch out in to another location.
Helen said: “We are very excited to be opening at our second location, Vincenzo's Cafe Bar, in Marketgate Shopping Centre, Lancaster.
"We will be serving an extensive menu of fresh food, all made in house, which can be enjoyed with a glass of wine or an espresso martini from our drinks selection.
"We look forward to welcoming customers both old and new from Wednesday October 12, and settling into our new premises opposite Primark in Marketgate.”