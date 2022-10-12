Vincenzo's Café Bar opposite Primark joins its sister outlet Vincenzo’s Coffee House in St Nics Arcade.

Owners Helen and Vini have had Vincenzo’s in St Nics Arcade for 10 years this year, and are excited to now branch out in to another location.

Helen said: “We are very excited to be opening at our second location, Vincenzo's Cafe Bar, in Marketgate Shopping Centre, Lancaster.

Vincenzo's Cafe Bar has opened in Marketgate Shopping Centre opposite Primark. Picture by Joshua Brandwood.

"We will be serving an extensive menu of fresh food, all made in house, which can be enjoyed with a glass of wine or an espresso martini from our drinks selection.

"We look forward to welcoming customers both old and new from Wednesday October 12, and settling into our new premises opposite Primark in Marketgate.”

The new Vincenzo's Cafe Bar has opened in Marketgate Shopping Centre opposite Primark. Picture by Joshua Brandwood.

Preparing a hot drink at the new Vincenzo's Cafe Bar in Marketgate Shopping Centre opposite Primark. Picture by Joshua Brandwood.

The selection of cakes on offer at Vincenzo's Cafe Bar in Marketgate Shopping Centre opposite Primark. Picture by Joshua Brandwood.

A coffee at Vincenzo's Cafe Bar which has opened in Marketgate Shopping Centre opposite Primark. Picture by Joshua Brandwood.

A piece of unicorn cake and a coffee at Vincenzo's Cafe Bar in Lancaster. Picture by Joshua Brandwood.