Frustrated users say they’ve missed payments and wages as tech troubles strike 😡

NatWest’s mobile banking app has crashed on payday, leaving thousands unable to access accounts

Users saw an error message and were urged to use online, phone, or branch services instead

Many reported being unable to pay bills or transfer wages, sparking frustration on social media

The outage is the latest in a series of banking tech failures affecting UK high street banks

NatWest recently promised improvements to its app, including a more personalised experience

Customers of a major UK bank have been left fuming today (June 6) after a major mobile banking outage locked thousands out of their accounts – on what is payday for many.

Users attempting to open the app have been met with an error message. “An error has occurred,” the message read, adding that NatWest is “working hard getting everything back up and running for you.”

NatWest has apologised, urging users to access services via online or telephone banking, or by visiting a branch, while it scrambles to resolve the issue.

“We are aware that customers are experiencing difficulties accessing the NatWest mobile banking app this morning,” a spokesperson said. “We’re really sorry about this and working to fix it as quickly as possible.”

While some users have been able to access their accounts through the NatWest website, the process typically requires a login code sent via the app.

The bank has advised customers to opt for a text message code instead, which should serve the same function. Those needing to urgently transfer funds have been told to call the number on the back of their card for assistance.

Angry users flooded social media platform X (formerly Twitter) with complaints, saying they were unable to pay bills, transfer wages, or move money between accounts.

The glitch is the latest in a string of banking tech failures, many of which have struck around the end of the month – a crucial time when households are paying rent, bills and handling salary payments.

According to data obtained by the Treasury Committee in March, the UK’s top nine banks and building societies racked up more than 33 days’ worth of unplanned outages in just two years.

The outage comes just as NatWest has been promising a wave of improvements to its app “over the coming months,” including a more personalised user experience.

