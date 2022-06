The casual chain that specialises in flame-grilled peri-peri style chicken had a ‘soft opening’ today at its new premises.

The new Nando's is opening next to the Zizzi Italian restaurant at the old British Home Stores building in Market Street.

Founded in Johannesburg in 1987, Nando's operates more than 1,200 outlets in 30 countries.

Nando's opens tomorrow in Lancaster.