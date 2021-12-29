Morecambe hotel reopens after Boxing Day incident leaves 8 guests needing hospital treatment

The Royal Bar & Hotel in Marine Road Central, Morecambe reopened at 11.30am today (Wednesday, December 29) after 8 guests were taken to hospital with suspected carbon monoxide poisoning on Boxing Day (Sunday, December 26). Pic: Google

The Royal Bar & Hotel in Marine Road Central reopened at 11.30am today and has confirmed that its New Years Eve party will be going ahead at 8pm on Friday (December 31).

The venue was evacuated at around 9.45am on Sunday (December 26) after a number of guests collapsed from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.

Three ambulances were sent to the scene and a total of eight casualties were taken to hospital for treatment. The guests, all from the same family, have since been discharged.

Two fire engines from Morecambe also attended the scene and ventilated the building after being contacted by the ambulance service.

After evacuating everyone, police cordoned off the hotel whilst gas service engineers worked to make the area safe.

On Sunday, Lancaster City Council said it was working with "partner agencies to determine the exact circumstances of the incident".

The Council was approached for an update today (Wednesday, December 29), but has declined to comment further on the incident.

The Royal Bar & Hotel has also declined to comment, but a post on its Facebook page today confirmed that its New Year's Eve party will be going ahead on Friday.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said "enquiries are ongoing".

The force has asked anyone with information to call 101, quoting log reference number 0353 of December 26.

What did the guests have to say?

Kerri Smith, 45, said her family were among the guests rushed to Royal Lancaster Infirmary after collapsing at the Royal Bar & Hotel on Boxing Day.

She said her family, who were visiting from Manchester, are OK and have returned home after being discharged.

Today, she said: "We haven’t heard a thing from the Royal, not even a message asking how we are. Absolutely nothing and now they are advertising a New Year's Eve party.

"I had an hour with someone from police CID on Monday and I’ve rang them today for an update.

"They said the investigation is ongoing but the Council has let the hotel reopen today while it’s going on."

What happened?

Kerry said: "My nephew rang my son to say that his little boy had collapsed. My son went down to the Royal and when he got there, more of them had just suddenly collapsed.

"They are all OK and are back home now. They were all oxygenated at the hospital and their levels came down. It was just a waiting game and we were all waiting around worried to death.