The Clifton Hotel, 43-46 Marine Road West, Morecambe, LA3 1BZ, is a 45 bed seafront hotel with a function suite with dance floor/stage, dining room for 80 covers, and two bed owner’s accommodation.

Originally four freehold terrace premises, the Clifton Hotel is a four storey property of mainly stone construction beneath a pitched tiled roof line, with a patio area to the front elevation.

The Clifton Hotel is ideally located on the promenade of Morecambe with stunning views over the bay to the Lake District.

The Clifton Hotel Morecambe is for sale for £995,000. Picture courtesy of Christie & Co.

On the ground floor there is a reception area with access to the upper floors either by stairs or lift, guest lounge, dining room (c. 80 covers), large catering kitchen with additional prep/wash up area and two store rooms.

On the lower ground floor there is a function suite with dance floor/stage area, an additional lounge and bar with doors leading to the patio, games room with pool table, table tennis and fruit machines.

Situated to the ground, first and second floors are 45 en suite letting rooms, including seven family rooms, 11 single rooms, eight twin rooms and 19 double rooms.

At the front is a well maintained patio with seating and a service yard to the rear, providing private off road parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Clifton Hotel, Morecambe - the lounge/reception area. Picture courtesy of Christie & Co, Manchester.

Located on the lower ground floor is owner's accommodation comprising two bedrooms, one with en suite.

The hotel has now closed its operation.

After 16 years ownership the Clifton Hotel is offered to the market due to the owners looking to retire and relocate.Currently a seasonal operation there is an opportunity to increase turnover by increasing opening times such as the Christmas and New Year period, in addition to utilising the large function suite for weddings, parties etc.The property offers a development opportunity with ambitious projects driving regeneration in the area, with Morecambe specifically looking to benefit from the potential forthcoming Eden Project North.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hotel is for sale at a guide price of £995,000 through agents Christie & Co, Manchester.

The Clifton Hotel, Morecambe - the dining room. Picture courtesy of Christie & Co, Manchester.

Visit here to look at the property.

The Clifton Hotel, Morecambe - the bar area. Picture courtesy of Christie & Co, Manchester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Clifton Hotel, Morecambe - the bar area. Picture courtesy of Christie & Co, Manchester.