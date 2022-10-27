Jo n Lee's by the sea at Hest Bank have said they will shut their doors for good on November 27.

They also operate a cafe in Glentworth Road, Westgate, which will remain open.

They posted their sadness at the decision on Facebook, saying: "A status we never thought we would have to write.

The view from Jo n Lee's by the sea.

"We will be closing our doors for the last time on Sunday 27th November

"We would like to thank everyone who has supported us the past 3 years...we've loved every minute of it.

"But sadly with the cost of everything going up...we can't keep going.

"We will be keeping Westgate open...hopefully see some of you there.

"We will be having a table top sale this weekend...selling all sorts of items, please pop in to see us.