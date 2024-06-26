Martin Lewis: Money Saving Expert reveals £100 cashback offer for customers with Hargreaves Lansdown account
- Martin Lewis has shared how to secure £100 free cash with Hargreaves Lansdown
- Hargreaves Lansdown’s Active Savings account allows easy switching between multiple banks
- New customers depositing £10,000 or more for at least six months qualify for £100 cashback
- Various savings options are available, including fixed-term accounts up to five years
- Hurry - offer ends Sunday 30 June 2024!
Martin Lewis’ Money Supermarket Expert (MSE) team has shared how those lucky enough to have £10,000 in savings can secure £100 in free cash.
But hurry, the offer ends on Sunday (30 June)!
Savings platforms, also known as savings marketplaces, provide accounts from multiple partner banks, and allow easy switching between accounts, though the interest rates offered may not always be as competitive.
Hargreaves Lansdown is one of the bigger names in the space, and its savings marketplace lets you save and move money via different banks after filling in just one form.
Now, new customers who deposit £10,000 or more for at least six months can receive £100 cashback.
Having £10,000 of savings (or otherwise) in your account might sound like a luxury, but for those fortunate to qualify, this offer can give you a tidy 1% extra in free cash. Here’s how it works.
How to get £100 cashback with Hargreaves Lansdown
First off, you’ll need to open a new Hargreaves Lansdown Active Savings account through Money Saving Expert’s link by 11.59pm on Sunday 30 June 2024.
If you’re having trouble with the above link, go directly through Money Saving Expert’s website here.
Then, deposit at least £10,000 by debit card or 'Pay by Bank' into the Active Savings account and instruct Hargreaves Lansdown to transfer it to a savings account of your choice within 60 days.
Maintain a balance of at least £10,000 for six months - for example, if you select an easy-access account or a three-month fixed account, ensure the £10,000 stays in the account for six months to qualify for the cashback.
Longer fixed terms will automatically meet this requirement. After six months, the £100 cashback will be credited to your Active Savings cash hub within one month.
MSE have picked out a number of top-pick accounts available through Hargreaves Lansdown Active Savings. They include:
- Allica Bank 4.72% easy-access account
- Emirates NBD 4.99% three-month fixed account
- Kent Reliance 5% one-year fixed account
There are a wide selection of accounts available, including longer fixed-term options of two, three and five years – click here to view the complete list.
Visit the Money Saving Expert website to learn more about Hargreaves Lansdown’s Active Savings.
