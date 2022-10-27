News you can trust since 1837
Latest on Lancaster's new Burger King opening

Lancaster’s newest fast-food restaurant has officially opened its doors in the city.

By Michelle Blade
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Oct 2022, 11:50am

Work started on the Burger King restaurant in September and yesterday (Wednesday) signs went up in the Cheapside venue saying: “Open now on reduced hours, bear with us while we fire up the grill.”

The restaurant is expected to resume a regular work schedule today (Thursday).

The new food venue, at 7 Cheapside opposite McDonald’s, has created 25 jobs including five managerial roles.

The Burger King restaurant in Lancaster has been under construction since September. It has now opened. Picture by Josh Brandwood.

The opening hours are 7am-10pm Monday to Saturday, and Sunday 9am-8pm.

