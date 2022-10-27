Latest on Lancaster's new Burger King opening
Lancaster’s newest fast-food restaurant has officially opened its doors in the city.
By Michelle Blade
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
27th Oct 2022, 11:50am
Work started on the Burger King restaurant in September and yesterday (Wednesday) signs went up in the Cheapside venue saying: “Open now on reduced hours, bear with us while we fire up the grill.”
The restaurant is expected to resume a regular work schedule today (Thursday).
The new food venue, at 7 Cheapside opposite McDonald’s, has created 25 jobs including five managerial roles.
Most Popular
The opening hours are 7am-10pm Monday to Saturday, and Sunday 9am-8pm.