Lancaster's Scale Hall Post Office closes down
The popular Post Office at Scale Hall Lancaster has closed down.
A Post Office spokesman said: “The Postmaster for Scale Hall has resigned and the premises have been withdrawn for Post Office use.
"We know how important a Post Office is to a community.
"The vacancy is advertised on www.runapostoffice.co.uk and we would welcome applications from local retailers.
"In the interim alternative branches include The Vale and Stonewell.”
The full addresses of alternative branches are:
The Vale Post Office, 21 Noel Road, Lancaster, LA1 2LS
Stonewell Post Office, 3 Stonewell, Lancaster, LA1 1NJ.
The branch was due to close on January 28, but the date had to be brought forward to January 7 due to staffing issues.