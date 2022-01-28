Lancaster's Scale Hall Post Office closes down

A Post Office spokesman said: “The Postmaster for Scale Hall has resigned and the premises have been withdrawn for Post Office use.

"We know how important a Post Office is to a community.

"The vacancy is advertised on www.runapostoffice.co.uk and we would welcome applications from local retailers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The post office at Scale Hall, Cleveleys Avenue, has closed down.

"In the interim alternative branches include The Vale and Stonewell.”

The full addresses of alternative branches are:

The Vale Post Office, 21 Noel Road, Lancaster, LA1 2LS

Stonewell Post Office, 3 Stonewell, Lancaster, LA1 1NJ.