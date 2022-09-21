The Scores on the Doors website shows which establishments where food is served have achieved three five-star ratings in a row for good food hygiene.

Venues that achieve this standard are handed the ‘Elite’ status showing real consistency in this field.

At no point should the lack of an Elite award question in any way the compliance of a business who have already achieved the top rating - with many not having had chance to be inspected three times - especially given the impact of the pandemic.

It can take more than four years to build up three sets of top marks.

These are the schools plus some other businesses in the Lancaster district that have qualified for the Scores On The Doors Elite Award as of September 2022.

1. Central Lancaster High School Crag Road, Lancaster, LA1 3LS

2. Lancaster Girls Grammar School Regent Street, Lancaster, LA1 1SF

3. Lancaster Royal Grammar School East Road, Lancaster, LA1 3EF

4. OneSchool Global UK Lancaster Campus Melling Road, Hornby, Lancaster