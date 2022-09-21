News you can trust since 1837
Lancaster's food hygiene 'elite': The cleanest schools and some of the businesses who have received three 5 star ratings in a row

The best of Lancaster and Morecambe’s schools for food hygiene have been revealed.

By Debbie Butler
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 1:40 pm
Updated Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 9:25 am

The Scores on the Doors website shows which establishments where food is served have achieved three five-star ratings in a row for good food hygiene.

Venues that achieve this standard are handed the ‘Elite’ status showing real consistency in this field.

At no point should the lack of an Elite award question in any way the compliance of a business who have already achieved the top rating - with many not having had chance to be inspected three times - especially given the impact of the pandemic.

It can take more than four years to build up three sets of top marks.

These are the schools plus some other businesses in the Lancaster district that have qualified for the Scores On The Doors Elite Award as of September 2022.

Here are the takeaways, sandwich and chip shops who have received the elite rating.

1. Central Lancaster High School

Crag Road, Lancaster, LA1 3LS

2. Lancaster Girls Grammar School

Regent Street, Lancaster, LA1 1SF

3. Lancaster Royal Grammar School

East Road, Lancaster, LA1 3EF

4. OneSchool Global UK Lancaster Campus

Melling Road, Hornby, Lancaster

