Lancaster Vets has launched a Senior Pets Wellness Campaign this autumn that aims to help pets stay happier and healthier for longer.

During the campaign which runs from October, the practice in Bowerham Road is offering advice to help owners care for their older pets and raise awareness of common health issues that affect them.

Clare Burrows, deputy head nurse, said cats and dogs are living to greater ages than they used to, which means that while we get more time to enjoy their company, they will be at an increased risk of developing health issues.

Clare Burrows, deputy head nurse at Lancaster Vets which has launched a campaign to help older cats and dogs thrive in their golden years .

She said: “Pets are much-loved members of the family, and we want to do all we can to keep them happy and healthy, whatever stage of life they are at. The health needs of pets will change as they get older, but by making adjustments at home and keeping a close eye on them, we can keep them comfortable and help them enjoy life for longer.

“Through our Senior Wellness Campaign we want to let owners of older pets know we’re here to offer advice and support, and to encourage them to get in touch if they notice any changes in their pet, even if they are quite subtle. You might think that if your pet slows down or starts eating less,

it’s just a normal part of the ageing process, but these could be signs of an underlying health condition that needs investigating.

“The good news is that many health conditions can be treated and successfully managed to maintain the quality of your pet’s life, especially if they are spotted at an early stage.”

Common signs of a health issue in older cats and dogs include slowing down, weight loss, drinking and urinating more, difficulty eating, coughing and loss of vision. Illnesses affecting senior pets include arthritis, dental disease, kidney disease, heart disease and hormonal problems such as diabetes.

Clare said the practice has launched senior wellness appointments with experienced veterinary nurses, specially designed to meet the health needs of older cats and dogs. Comprehensive blood profiles are also being offered at a reduced cost during the campaign.

“If you’re at all worried about your pet, the best thing is to bring them in to the practice and we can give them a nose-to-tail check and talk about any concerns you may have.

“Even pets without medical conditions can benefit from coming in to see us as our team can offer tips and advice and preventative healthcare to help you keep them in good shape for years to come.”

To help you give keep your older pet happy, Clare has come up with seven tips:-

1. Seek advice from your vet if your pet is showing any changes in movement or behaviour, such as stiffness, reluctance to exercise, a change of appetite or sleeping in unusual places.

2. Make sure everything your veteran pet needs is easily accessible, so they don’t have to go far to find water, food, toys or their bed. Have a second source of water to help them stay hydrated.

3. Book regular dental checks. As well as being a chance to spot signs of a problem, a scale and polish to remove tartar before it causes damage may save money in the long term and prevent pain and tooth loss.

4. Keep your pet at a healthy weight. Obesity can affect mobility and make conditions like arthritis worse.

5. Groom your pensioner pet to help boost blood flow, remove matted hair and help spot issues such as skin disease, lumps and incontinence.

6. Exercise older dogs little and often and avoid or limit vigorous activities like playing ball that may make sore joints worse.

7. Older pets may need more rest, so provide them with somewhere quiet where they won’t be disturbed, in a supportive, cosy bed away from draughts.

As part of the Senior Pet Wellness Campaign, Lancaster Vets has produced information sheets about veteran pet healthcare, which are available free from the practice.