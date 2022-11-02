Bosses of the company which operates buses in Lancaster have said they will be taking disciplinary action against anybody involved.

The Lancaster Guardian learned of the Facebook group after a member of the public, who works with vulnerable adults, stumbled across the page and saw photos of vulnerable women taken from buses as well as vulgar, sexist and derogatory comments.

Less than a day after the Lancaster Guardian contacted Stagecoach, the Facebook page, which we are not naming due to its explicit title and which was public, was taken down.

Stagecoach bosses in Lancaster said they were 'disgusted' at Facebook posts on a page set up by employees which had pictures of vulnerable women and sexist or derogatory comments.

The man who contacted the Lancaster Guardian said: “Stagecoach have said they are now investigating the Facebook page.

"They asked me to show them specifically what I believe is discriminatory against vulnerable adults. I sent them the screenshots and also a copy of the adult safeguarding I raised because of what I believe is institutional discrimination against our most locally vulnerable people which is totally unacceptable.

“The page came up as a suggestion for local groups on Facebook and once I clicked into the group I discovered some pretty disgusting content.

“As someone who works and studies in the social care sector, I have a zero tolerance attitude to this kind of behaviour and I have a duty to stamp it out.”

A spokesman for Stagecoach Cumbria and North Lancashire said: “We are disgusted by the material and comments on this Facebook page, which is not endorsed in any way by our company. The page itself appears to have been closed down.